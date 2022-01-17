Picture of 'Ferrero Rocher Manchurian' leaves internet disgusted; check here

Ferrero Rocher is one of the most loved chocolates in the world, it's sweet, it's nutty and is ideal to calm one's sweet tooth.

However, since these chocolates are pretty fancy, they are also a little expensive, compared to other regular chocolates in the market and hence it is difficult to comprehend why somebody would destroy it by transforming it into a savory dish.

An image of something referred to as 'Ferrero Rocher Manchurian' has surfaced on Twitter leaving the netizens aghast.

The photo of the 'Ferrero Rocher Manchurian' can be can easily mistaken for some hot and spicy Manchurian balls but due to to that one chocolate ball, which has been cracked open, and shows Twitter what a 'disgusting' dish that could be.

It was shared on Twitter by user @udit_buch and is leaving his followers annoyed. "Finally some good thing on FB." the user captioned the image.

Finally some good thing on FB 👌 pic.twitter.com/46vfazGRRw — Udit (@udit_buch) January 17, 2022

Needless to say the internet was disgusted by the 'Ferrero Rocher Manchurian' and took to the comment sections to register their disapproval for the bizarre dish.

Take a look:

Tumhe Garur puran ke hisaab se saja milna chahiya — Arnab Bhattacharyya (@TheBongGunner) January 17, 2022

Arrey hadd hai. 😫😫 — Sahil (@sahiladh) January 17, 2022

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:48 PM IST