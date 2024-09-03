 Photo: Man Spotted Wearing 'Instagram' Footwear In Mumbai Local
HomeViralPhoto: Man Spotted Wearing 'Instagram' Footwear In Mumbai Local

Photo: Man Spotted Wearing 'Instagram' Footwear In Mumbai Local

Let us tell you that he wore a footwear which carried the social networking app's logo. In a photo captured from a train coach earlier on Tuesday, it was seen that the man wore a flip flop slipper featuring the Instagram logo on it.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Man Spotted Wearing 'Instagram' Footwear In Mumbai Local |

You might have come across people wearing funky accessories and using duplicate versions of branded products. However, a man travelling in Mumbai local train was spotted wearing something you couldn't have really thought about. While you might have seen people browsing social media apps during travel, this passenger on board literally wore 'Instagram' during his commute in the public transport.

Yes, instead of wearing his heart on his sleeve, the man decided to wear 'Instagram' footwear in the fabled Mumbai local. Just another instance showing that the maximum city is never short of throwing around something out of the box.

Mumbai man 'wears' Instagram, quite literally

If you are wondering what we really mean by saying the Mumbai man wore Instagram, we have you covered. Let us tell you that he wore a footwear which carried the social networking app's logo. In a photo captured from a train coach earlier on Tuesday, it was seen that the man wore a flip flop slipper featuring the Instagram logo on it. Without revealing the man's identity, the photo showed how the passenger walked into the train with an unusually-themed footwear.

Instagram Footwear

Instagram Footwear | Abhishek Yadav/Instagram

The set of his slipper was a black-coated one with a bright white logo of the app on its front. The space covering and supporting the toes carried the logo of Instagram. Seeing a popular social media app's logo on a footwear was something not very common, which led it to draw the attention of fellow travellers on the Mumbai local coach.

article-image

WhatsApp footwear next?

Notably, there are stores and e-commerce platforms that let customers purchase such products. Prominent online shopping sites such as Amazon and IndiaMart also offer such funky goods to buyers looking for them. It is learned that these websites have listed WhatsApp-themed footwear to people.

