PetrolPrice: Irate netizens resort to jokes and wisecracks as fuel prices remain high in India

The COVID-19 pandemic has not been an easy time, with people being encouraged to stay at home and socially distanced, even as some businesses are affected by the lack of patrons. Against this backdrop, netizens on Wednesday took umbrage at the high fuel prices in the state.

For the uninitiated, the price of petrol in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata remains at Rs 81.06, Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre respectively. With no revision in fuel prices on Wednesday, in the national capital, diesel continues to be priced at Rs 70.46 per litre. Similarly, prices of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, is also stable at Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95 and Rs 73.99 respectively. Diesel prices have stayed at the same level since last October 3, completing 12 days when the fuel did not see any revision. Petrol prices have been stable for a longer period, completing 22 days on Wednesday.