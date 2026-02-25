PETA India Requests Patna Zoo To Rehabilitate The Viral 'White Tiger' Who Was Appeared Weak & Distressed

X

A wave of outrage swept across social media after a viral video from Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park showed a rare white tiger appearing weak, lethargic, and visibly undernourished inside its enclosure. The footage, reportedly recorded on February 18, 2026, sparked serious concerns about the animal’s health and the overall standards of care at the Patna-based zoo.

In the circulating video, the white tiger can be seen moving slowly and appearing unusually frail, with many viewers pointing to its apparent lack of energy and poor physical condition. Visitors who shared the clip online questioned whether the animal is receiving adequate nutrition, timely veterinary attention, and proper enrichment within its enclosure. Wildlife enthusiasts and activists have since called for an immediate medical assessment and greater transparency from zoo authorities regarding the tiger’s condition.

The issue quickly caught the attention of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA India), which publicly demanded action. Tagging the Central Zoo Authority, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the state’s Department of Environment, the organisation urged officials to intervene. In its statement, PETA India requested that Patna Zoo rehabilitate the tiger to a sanctuary, arguing that relocation could help alleviate potential zoochosis, a psychological condition associated with prolonged confinement in captive environments, and allow the animal’s physical health to recover.

The viral footage has reignited broader debates about the ethical treatment of wild animals in captivity. Critics argue that large predators such as tigers require expansive habitats, mental stimulation, and specialised medical supervision that many zoos may struggle to consistently provide. Supporters of stricter oversight are now demanding an independent health audit of the tiger and a public update on its medical status.

As pressure mounts, zoo authorities are yet to release a detailed statement addressing the specific concerns raised in the video. Meanwhile, animal rights advocates continue to push for immediate intervention, saying the tiger’s welfare must take priority over institutional reputation.