Pet Dog Allegedly Drugged With Sleeping Pills, Smuggled On Express Train By Couple; Viral Video Shows Canine's Restlessness After Regaining Consciousness

Pet Dog Drugged With Sleeping Pills, Smuggled On Express Train By Couple; Viral Video Shows Canine's Restlessness After Regaining Consciousness |

Mumbai: A shocking video circulating on social media has sparked a debate over animal welfare and responsible pet ownership after a couple was caught smuggling their dog onto a long-distance express train by allegedly drugging it with sleeping pills.

Video Shows Poor Pet Franatically Wandering In Train Coach

The footage, which was posted on Instagram late Thursday by a user, Atul Singh, shows a small Cocker Spaniel appearing disoriented and struggling to stand in the aisle of a passenger coach. According to the text overlaying the video, the owners had administered sedatives to the animal to keep it quiet and hidden, as dogs are strictly regulated and often prohibited in certain classes, on Indian Railways, without prior booking and specialised containers.

As the effects of the medication began to wear off, the dog woke up and started wandering the cabin, alerting both passengers and railway staff to its presence. The video captures the heart-wrenching moment the animal stumbles through the narrow corridors, clearly confused by its surroundings.

Couple Asked To Deboard Train

Railway authorities were quickly notified of the unauthorised passenger. Upon inspection, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and ticket examiners confronted the owners. The police reportedly ordered the owners to deboard at the very next station. Beyond travelling without a valid pet permit, the act of self-medicating an animal with human sleeping pills has been condemned by veterinarians as extremely dangerous, potentially leading to respiratory failure or cardiac arrest.

The video has gone viral, garnering thousands of views and thousands of comments from animal lovers. Many have called for the owners to be charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. "If you can’t afford to take care of a dog, then please don’t get one," wrote Singh while posting the video.

Are Pets Allowed In Trains?

Indian Railways allows pets to travel, but only under specific conditions, such as booking an entire AC First Class coupe or using specialised dog boxes in luggage vans. There are no confirmed reports of when and where the said incident took place. The Railways are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.