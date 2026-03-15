Pathetic Owners! Dog Forced To Run Beside Moving Bike On Kalyani Expressway; Video Sparks Outrage Online

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A disturbing video circulating on social media has triggered widespread anger after it showed a pet dog being forced to run beside a moving motorcycle on the Kalyani Expressway. The clip, which many viewers described as alarming and cruel, quickly went viral and reignited conversations about responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

Viral clip shows dog struggling to keep pace

In the video, a man can be seen riding a two-wheeler with a woman seated behind him. What caught the attention of viewers, however, was a dog running beside the bike while being held by a leash tied tightly around its neck.

As the motorcycle continues moving along the road, the animal appears to struggle to keep up with the speed of the vehicle. Several viewers pointed out that if the dog were to trip or lose balance, the leash around its neck could cause serious injuries or even choke the animal.

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The video was later shared widely on X, where users began raising concerns about the dog’s safety. The person who posted the clip claimed the dog might also be pregnant, which further intensified reactions online.

Social media users express anger

The footage sparked a wave of criticism from animal lovers and concerned citizens. Many users condemned the act, calling it irresponsible and inhumane.

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Several people argued that individuals who treat animals this way should not be allowed to keep pets. Others criticised the owners for putting the animal at risk simply to avoid walking it properly.

One commenter described the behaviour as “cruel and careless,” while another said that people should think carefully before adopting animals because pets require patience, time, and compassion.

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Debate on responsible pet ownership

The viral clip has once again highlighted the broader issue of responsible pet ownership. Animal welfare advocates often emphasise that pets must be treated with care and should never be forced into situations that may endanger their health.

Experts note that running a dog alongside a moving vehicle can lead to exhaustion, dehydration, road injuries, or strangulation if the animal loses its footing. Safe exercise for dogs typically involves controlled walks or supervised running in secure environments.

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As the video continues to circulate across social media platforms, many users are calling for greater awareness about animal welfare and urging authorities to take action in cases where pets are put in harm’s way. The incident has become another reminder of the importance of treating animals with empathy and responsibility.