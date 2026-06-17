'Peace Dog' Aloka Receives Hero's Welcome In Gurugram; Many Gather To Meet The Stray Turned Global Sensation - VIDEO

A heartwarming gathering unfolded in Gurugram as hundreds of animal lovers turned up to meet Aloka, the internationally admired "Peace Dog" whose remarkable journey has inspired people across the world.

A video shared on Aloka's official Instagram account captured visitors eagerly lining up at The Westin Gurugram on June 16 to interact with the beloved canine. Guests were seen taking photographs, embracing him, petting him, and showering him with affection as Aloka calmly enjoyed the attention.

The gentle dog appeared completely comfortable amid the crowd, moving gracefully through the venue and winning over attendees with his peaceful demeanor.

A special presence among buddhist monks

The event footage also showed Aloka spending time alongside a group of Buddhist monks attending a conference. Sitting quietly beside them, he observed the proceedings with remarkable calmness and accompanied the monks throughout the venue.

Many participants paused to greet him, while others approached for photos and moments of interaction. His composed nature and close bond with the monks drew admiration from those attending the event.

The extraordinary journey of a former stray

Aloka's story began in India in 2022, when he was an unnamed street dog struggling to survive. His life took an unexpected turn after he encountered a group of Buddhist monks, including Venerable Bhikkhu Pakra, who were undertaking a walking pilgrimage across India and Nepal.

Captivated by their peaceful presence, the dog started following the monks and remained with them for more than 100 days during their journey.

The monks later named him "Aloka," a word meaning "Light." When the pilgrimage concluded, Venerable Bhikkhu Pakra brought him to Huong Dao Temple in Fort Worth, Texas, where Aloka found a permanent home.

From homeless dog to symbol of compassion

Since leaving India, Aloka has travelled extensively, accompanying monks on spiritual journeys and community events. According to his caretakers, he has walked more than 2,300 miles across the United States and Sri Lanka, earning the affectionate title of "Aloka the Peace Dog."

The video quickly sparked emotional responses online, with many users praising Aloka's journey and calling for greater compassion toward India's community dogs.

One commenter wrote, "Aloka is bringing people together," while questioning why the same kindness is not shown to countless other strays living on the streets.

Others expressed hope that his story would inspire better treatment and brighter futures for homeless animals. "I wish a miracle would happen for all indie strays," one user commented.