Passenger On American Airlines Duct-Taped To Seat After Violent Outburst, Forces Baltimore Diversion - VIDEO

Passenger On American Airlines Duct-Taped To Seat After Violent Outburst | X

An American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Newark was diverted to Baltimore late Thursday after a passenger allegedly became violent during the journey, forcing crew members and fellow travelers to intervene.

American Airlines confirmed that the unscheduled stop was made because of a disruptive passenger. The aircraft later resumed its trip to Newark after authorities removed the man from the plane.

Passengers describe chaos in the cabin

The confrontation reportedly erupted about two hours into the flight, according to passengers who witnessed the incident.

Juan Mejia, a retired law enforcement officer, and Richard Olenick were seated close to the passenger when the situation suddenly escalated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Just like a light switch, all of a sudden, it went from quiet to yelling and chaos," Mejia told CBS News New York.

Mejia said he then saw the passenger allegedly attacking the person seated beside him.

"I turned around to look, and the poor gentleman that was sitting next to him in the aisle seat, the individual had his hands around his neck and was, like, assaulting him."

Mejia and Olenick said they immediately moved to assist. According to their accounts, the crew provided zip ties to help restrain the passenger. Duct tape was subsequently used to further secure him to his seat. A photograph shared by Olenick showed the man restrained with several layers of tape around his arms and torso.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Flight diverted as situation escalated

Witnesses said a flight attendant attempted to calm the passenger before the confrontation became physical. They alleged that he directed a racial slur at the attendant and made homophobic comments.

As the disturbance continued, passengers and crew members worked together to prevent the situation from escalating further. The seriousness of the incident prompted the pilots to divert the aircraft to Baltimore.

Once the plane landed, law enforcement officers took the passenger into custody. The flight was then cleared to continue to Newark.

FBI investigating possible dederal charges

American Airlines said passenger and crew safety remains its highest priority.

"The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority and we do not tolerate violence," the airline said, while thanking its employees and passengers for their response.

The FBI confirmed that the passenger is in custody on state charges while federal authorities investigate.

"The FBI is currently conducting interviews to gather the facts and will consult with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland to determine if federal charges will be filed," the agency said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the allegations have not been established in court.