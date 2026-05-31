Paralysed Odisha Man Survives 4 Hours Trapped By Venomous Snake Wrapped Around His Hand

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What began as an ordinary night turned into a terrifying test of survival for an elderly man in Odisha's Boudh district after a venomous snake slithered into his room and trapped him in bed for nearly four hours.

The incident occurred in Adenigarh village under the Harabhanga block, where Krushna Chandra Sahu, a stroke survivor with limited mobility, found himself face-to-face with a deadly intruder while sleeping.

Snake enters through open window

According to family members, a window in Sahu's room had been left open overnight. Sometime during the late hours, a snake reportedly entered the house unnoticed and made its way to the elderly man's bed.

As the reptile moved across his body, Sahu became aware of its presence. However, because of his paralysis, he was unable to quickly get up or move away from danger.

"I knew the snake was on me, but I could hardly move," he reportedly told family members after the incident.

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Trapped and unable to escape

The situation took a more alarming turn when Sahu attempted a slight movement. The snake allegedly coiled itself around one of his hands while another portion of its body became wrapped around a nearby chair.

With the reptile effectively anchoring him in place, Sahu was left helpless. Fearful that any sudden action could provoke the snake into striking, he remained motionless despite the growing panic.

For hours, the elderly man lay frozen, relying solely on patience and luck to avoid being bitten.

Family chooses caution over panic

When relatives realised something was wrong, they rushed to the room and were stunned by what they saw. Instead of attempting a risky rescue, the family decided against disturbing the snake.

Understanding that venomous snakes often react defensively when threatened, they carefully observed the situation and waited for an opportunity to safely free Sahu.

Their cautious approach ultimately paid off.

Four-hour ordeal ends without a bite

After nearly four tense hours, the family managed to separate the snake from Sahu without triggering an attack.

Remarkably, despite spending hours in extremely close contact with the reptile, the elderly man escaped unharmed. He suffered no snakebite and is said to be recovering from the shock of the incident.

The extraordinary survival story has since become the talk of the village, with many residents calling it a miracle and praising both Sahu's composure and his family's patience during the frightening ordeal.