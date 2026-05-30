'Ladkiyaan Zyada Order Karti Hai': Zepto Delivery Partner’s Funny Take on Late-Night Snack Orders Goes Viral

A Zepto delivery partner has become an unexpected internet sensation after posting a humorous video about the kinds of orders he frequently delivers during late-night hours. His candid observations about customers' midnight cravings struck a chord with social media users, sparking laughter and widespread discussion online.

The video, shared on Instagram through the handle @the_deliveryboy81, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the realities of late-night grocery deliveries. Speaking directly to viewers, the delivery executive joked about the patterns he has noticed while working night shifts.

“Raat mein mostly jitne bhi order hote hain, zyadatar ladkiyon ke hote hain. Aur jaise hi pickup karo, vo kya bolte hain, malum hai? Bhaiya, aana hai toh phone karna, bell mat bajana,” he said.

Chips, wafers and midnight cravings

According to the delivery worker, many of the orders placed late at night consist of comfort snacks such as chips, wafers, instant noodles, chocolates and other quick treats. He playfully questioned why people choose such odd hours to indulge in their cravings.

“Aur order mein kya hota hai? Chips, wafers, matlab sab bachchon waali cheezen. Yeh kaunsa time hai bhai raat ko khaane ka? Aur bell mat bajana, woh bhi chori chhupe,” he added with a laugh.

His light-hearted commentary resonated with thousands of viewers who admitted that his observations were surprisingly accurate.

Social media users relate to the experience

The comment section quickly filled with jokes, confessions and relatable stories from users who saw themselves in the delivery executive's remarks.

“Sorry bhai, daanto mat,” one user commented, responding to his mock frustration.

Another joked, “Thank you bhaiya yeh secret sab ko batane ke liye.”

Many viewers explained that late-night snacking is often their personal relaxation time after a busy day. One comment read, “That’s our me time,” while another user admitted, “Glad to know I am not the only one ordering chips and random cravings late at night.”

Midnight snacking confessions flood the comments

The viral clip encouraged many people to share their own guilty pleasures. “Kya bhaiya? Personal ho rahe ho aap,” one viewer joked.

Another confessed, “Not me eating Maggi at 3 am in the morning while watching this.”

As the video continues to circulate across social media platforms, it has opened up a fun conversation about secret snack runs, late-night food cravings and the common habit of requesting delivery executives to call instead of ringing the doorbell.