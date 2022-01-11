Pankaj Chaudhary, Prakash Javadekar, Paushali Sahu share speedy COVID-19 recovery wishes for Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, 92, got admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Her niece Rachna confirmed the health update and told ANI that the singer has mild symptoms.

"She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers," singer Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachna to ANI — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

No sooner, several notable personalities, fans and netizens took to social media wishing the celebrated music artist a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Get well soon Lata Mangeshkar ji. Whole country is praying for your good health."

Advertisement

Get well soon Lata Mangeshkar ji. Whole country is praying for your good health.@mangeshkarlata #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/1yvyoYcPr7 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 11, 2022

Union Minister Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary tweeted, "Wishing a speedy recovery to the pride, Bharat Ratna the nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata ji May you get well very soon and return home in the best of health. #latadidi Get Well Soon #latamangeshkar"

Wishing a speedy recovery to the pride, Bharat Ratna the nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata ji

May you get well very soon and return home in the best of health.#latadidi Get Well Soon #latamangeshkar — Pankaj Chaudhary (@mppchaudhary) January 11, 2022

Advertisement

Member of Parliament, Rajya SabhaFilm distributor and analyst Raj Bansal wrote, "LataMangeshkar Ji test positive. Here’s praying for her speedy recovery."

LataMangeshkar Ji test positive. Here’s praying for her speedy recovery. — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) January 11, 2022

"Praying for your speedy recovery @mangeshkarlata ji.. I've been healed by your voice in the most difficult times, " wrote singer Paushali Sahu.

Advertisement

Praying for your speedy recovery @mangeshkarlata ji..

I've been healed by your voice in the most difficult times.. — Paushali Sahu (@dreamzdotcom) January 11, 2022

Take a look at few more reactions, right here:

Sending healthy vibes

your way for a speedy recovery MaM !#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/LNYVwnXCD0 — Shantanu Biswas (শুভ্র) 🇮🇳 (@Shantanu_subhra) January 11, 2022

Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.@mangeshkarlata get well soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0wmYnRgTov — Nikhil Aditya Choudhary (@niks_aditya) January 11, 2022

Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.@mangeshkarlata get well soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0wmYnRgTov — Nikhil Aditya Choudhary (@niks_aditya) January 11, 2022

Get well soon Lataji #LataMangeshkar — Yogesh K Limbachiya (@yug2my) January 11, 2022

ALSO READ Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for COVID-19

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 01:19 PM IST