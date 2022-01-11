e-Paper Get App

India reports 1,68,063 fresh cases, 277 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,461
Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

Pankaj Chaudhary, Prakash Javadekar, Paushali Sahu share speedy COVID-19 recovery wishes for Lata Mangeshkar

India prays for Lata ji's better health.
FPJ Web Desk
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, 92, got admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Her niece Rachna confirmed the health update and told ANI that the singer has mild symptoms.

No sooner, several notable personalities, fans and netizens took to social media wishing the celebrated music artist a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Get well soon Lata Mangeshkar ji. Whole country is praying for your good health."

Union Minister Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary tweeted, "Wishing a speedy recovery to the pride, Bharat Ratna the nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata ji May you get well very soon and return home in the best of health. #latadidi Get Well Soon #latamangeshkar"

Member of Parliament, Rajya SabhaFilm distributor and analyst Raj Bansal wrote, "LataMangeshkar Ji test positive. Here’s praying for her speedy recovery."

"Praying for your speedy recovery @mangeshkarlata ji.. I've been healed by your voice in the most difficult times, " wrote singer Paushali Sahu.

Take a look at few more reactions, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 01:19 PM IST
