e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,68,063 fresh cases, 277 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,461
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for COVID-19

"She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age."
FPJ Web Desk
Lata Mangeshkar | Instagram

Lata Mangeshkar | Instagram

Advertisement

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, 92, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after testing positive for COVID-19.

Her neice Rachna told ANI that she has mild symptoms.

"She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers," said Rachna.

Advertisement

Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942, is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

She is known for iconic songs like 'Aayegaa Aanewala', 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon' and 'Babul Pyare' among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages.

ALSO READ

'She gave me the green signal': Padmini Kolhapure says Lata Mangeshkar is excited about her version... 'She gave me the green signal': Padmini Kolhapure says Lata Mangeshkar is excited about her version...
Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
Advertisement