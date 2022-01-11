Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for COVID-19

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, 92, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after testing positive for COVID-19.

Her neice Rachna told ANI that she has mild symptoms.



Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers," said Rachna.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942, is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

She is known for iconic songs like 'Aayegaa Aanewala', 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon' and 'Babul Pyare' among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:37 PM IST