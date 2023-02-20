e-Paper Get App
Pakistani woman cuts 'Main Hoon Na' themed cake on her engagement to Indian man

The engagement cake had a note which read, “#ProjectMilaapBegins”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Bollywood movies have a huge impact on our lives. Their songs, dialogues and the kind of situations the characters in the movie go through; we relate with almost everything.

Recently, an Indian man and a Pakistani woman got engaged and they celebrate their big day with a cake that reminded movie buffs of Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Main Hoon Na'. Wondering why?

Well, the note on the engagement cake reads, “#ProjectMilaapBegins” Project Milaap was a programme in the Bollywood film 'Main Hoon Na' that promotes friendship between India and Pakistan.

A Twitter user Mishal tweeted along with the picture of the cake, “My sister just got engaged to her Indian boyfriend so you know we had to address the elephant in the room somehow." She replied to her own tweet in comment section and wrote, “If ydk what Project Milaap means, please grow up & educate yourself.”

Look at the picture of the cake in the tweet below:

Since being posted, the tweet gathered 304.1K views and 4,262 likes. Many people commented on the post as well.

Read the comments of the Twitter users below:

article-image

