Pakistan KFC Staff's Soulful ‘Aadat’ Duet Goes Viral On Social Media; Netizens Say 'Someone Hire This Talent' - Video

What began as a routine stop at a KFC outlet in Pakistan quickly turned into an unforgettable musical experience when a staff member and a customer delivered an impromptu performance of Aadat, the iconic track by Atif Aslam. The heartwarming moment has since captured widespread attention online.

The now-viral clip was posted on Instagram by Lahore-based content creator Malik Hammad, who happened to witness, and join, the unexpected jam session inside a local KFC restaurant.

From fast food to live music

In the video, a KFC employee is seen confidently strumming a guitar while singing Aadat, instantly drawing the attention of diners nearby. His voice fills the outlet, turning the everyday fast-food setting into something resembling an intimate acoustic concert.

As the performance unfolds, Hammad steps in to sing along, transforming the solo act into a harmonious duet. The two appear fully immersed in the melody, effortlessly syncing their vocals while the steady guitar rhythm keeps the performance grounded. Customers around them can be seen listening in, clearly enjoying the spontaneous show.

Why ‘Aadat’ still strikes a chord

Released in 2005 as part of the album Jal Pari, Aadat became one of Atif Aslam’s breakthrough songs and a defining track of mid-2000s South Asian pop-rock. The song’s haunting composition, raw emotion, and heartfelt lyrics about love and longing helped it gain massive popularity across India and Pakistan.

Comments

Even nearly two decades later, the track continues to be streamed, covered, and performed by aspiring musicians, proving its timeless appeal. Its stripped-down acoustic style makes it especially powerful in live renditions, something clearly evident in the KFC duet.

Social media applauds the duo

Viewers online were quick to praise the chemistry between the two singers and the staff member’s impressive talent.

One user commented, “The guitarist, the singer, the duo - make these two a band.”

Another wrote, “I pray that the KFC guy, gets a job in this music industry. He’s playing so well.”

Several others echoed similar sentiments, encouraging the employee to pursue music professionally and applauding the authenticity of the moment.