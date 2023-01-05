Pakistan: Balochistan man with 3 wives welcomes 60th child, says 'would have more kids if Allah wills'

Sardar Haji Jan Mohammad of Quetta, Balochistan | Twitter/Shamshaadnews

Balochistan: On Sunday, 50-year-old Sardar Haji Jan Mohammad of Quetta welcomed his '60th' child.

Mohammad has three wives, and they have plans to have more children. His wives also want the same.

In an interview with the BBC, he stated that five of his children have become dear to Allah, while the remaining 55 are still alive and doing well.

He stated that he would not stop having so many children and that if Allah willed, he would have even more. In order to accomplish this, he intends to marry for the fourth time.

Sardar Jan Mohammad Khan Khilji, lives near Quetta's Eastern Bypass, the capital of Balochistan province in Pakistan. He is a doctor with a clinic in the same neighbourhood.