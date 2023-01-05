e-Paper Get App
Pakistan: Balochistan man with 3 wives welcomes 60th child, says 'would have more kids if Allah wills'

He stated that he would not stop having so many children and in order to accomplish this, he intends to marry for the fourth time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Sardar Haji Jan Mohammad of Quetta, Balochistan | Twitter/Shamshaadnews
Balochistan: On Sunday, 50-year-old Sardar Haji Jan Mohammad of Quetta welcomed his '60th' child.

Mohammad has three wives, and they have plans to have more children. His wives also want the same.

married to three women and is known for his big family.

In an interview with the BBC, he stated that five of his children have become dear to Allah, while the remaining 55 are still alive and doing well.

He stated that he would not stop having so many children and that if Allah willed, he would have even more. In order to accomplish this, he intends to marry for the fourth time.

Sardar Jan Mohammad Khan Khilji, lives near Quetta's Eastern Bypass, the capital of Balochistan province in Pakistan. He is a doctor with a clinic in the same neighbourhood.

