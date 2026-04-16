Outrage After Viral Video Shows Man Trying To Move Train With Bike In West Bengal; Netizens Demand Strict Actions Against Reckless Stuntman

A video showing a youth attempting to pull a train using a motorcycle has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism and calls for strict action against dangerous stunts performed for online fame.

According to reports, the incident involved a rider identified as Sohel from West Bengal, who allegedly tried to replicate a viral stunt performed earlier by the MG Majestor SUV, which had successfully pulled a train and set a Guinness World Records milestone.

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In the viral clip circulating online, Sohel can be seen tying his motorcycle to a stationary train using a rope and attempting to pull it forward. However, the effort failed as the bike’s rear wheel spun without gaining traction, leaving the train unmoved. The video quickly gained traction across platforms, triggering debate among users over the risks associated with such reckless behaviour.

Social media users strongly criticised the stunt, calling it irresponsible and potentially life-threatening. Many demanded strict legal action against individuals who perform such acts on railway tracks without permission, noting that railway infrastructure is highly sensitive and any unauthorised activity could lead to severe consequences.

Experts and commentators highlighted that while such stunts may appear entertaining, they pose serious risks not only to the individuals involved but also to public safety. Performing dangerous acts on railway tracks is considered illegal and can attract stringent penalties under railway safety regulations.

Several users also urged authorities, including the Railway Protection Force (RPF), to take note of the video and initiate appropriate action to deter similar incidents in the future. Some users even called for strict punishment to send a strong message against such reckless acts.