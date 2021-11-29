'Our angel here on earth is now above us': Netizens share condolences as Virgil Abloh dies at 41

Artistic Designer of luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, Virgil Abloh, dies of Cancer at the peak of his career. The news came as a shock to close friends and family as Abloh had been battling the disease "privately" for several years.

The young and talented designer was the first black American Creative Director of the French fashion conglomerate. Berard Arnault, LVMH Chief Executive stated, "We are all shocked by this terrible news, Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, but also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom."

Super model and close friend Gigi Hadid states, "I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1. His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched- he made everyone feel seen and special. He will be deeply missed, cherished, and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man.... You will continue to inspire me every day, V. I feel blessed and honored by every moment. Rest Easy, my friend. You are so loved. You were the difference. As we always said.. "See you somewhere, soon?""

Kendall Jenner stated, "To battle his illness privately perfectly explains the type of man he was, he never wanted anyone to worry about him... our angel here on earth is now above us."

(With inputs from IANS)

Have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to share condolences:

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:21 AM IST