Ouch! Man hugs so tight to break woman colleague's ribs, Chinese lady files lawsuit against her coworker

The Chinese woman claimed that three of her ribs got affected due to the painful hug by a male coworker.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
Tight hug/ Representative image | Unplash

Hugging a person is a generally associated with care and affection towards one another, however, if not always. People educated about "good and bad touch" would be sound of the difference in approaches during hugs. Too tight embraces could be an expression of a long wait and major missing, but might go wrong too.

In a recent case, a Chinese woman filed a lawsuit against her male coworker on the claims that three of her ribs broke after his painful hug. Thus, raising a caution that hugging someone needs to be taken care.

The incident occurred in May 202 at a workplace located in Yueyang City. After the man refused to agree that the damage was caused due to his "friendly" hug, the lady moved to court. According to reports, the colleague was ordered to pay the woman 10,000 yuan (approximately $1,473) as compensation.

