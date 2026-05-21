'Only Wore Sarees For 70 Yrs': Goa Woman’s Mother’s Day Surprise Turns Emotional As Elderly Mother-In-Law Tries Kurta For First Time - VIDEO

A touching Mother’s Day surprise from Prachi Joshi has captured the internet’s attention after she encouraged her 70-year-old mother-in-law to wear a kurta and leggings for the first time in her life. The emotional transformation video, shared on Instagram, quickly resonated with viewers for its warmth, simplicity, and powerful message about embracing change at any age.

‘For 70 years, she only wore sarees’

The viral clip began with Joshi’s mother-in-law shyly holding up the new outfit while smiling at the camera. According to the text shown in the video, she had spent her entire life wearing sarees and had never experimented with any other style of clothing.

“For 70 years, she only wore sarees. On Mother’s Day, I convinced my mother-in-law to try kurta and leggings for the very first time,” the overlay text read.

Though slightly hesitant at first, the elderly woman agreed to give the outfit a try and walked into the changing room with visible curiosity and excitement.

Her reaction melted the internet

The sweetest moment came when she stepped out wearing the kurta and leggings. Her bright smile and cheerful expression instantly stole hearts online. Viewers said her happiness looked genuine as she admired herself in the unfamiliar yet comfortable attire.

The emotional moment became even more special when Joshi’s husband saw his mother in the outfit. The video captured his surprised yet proud reaction, as he quietly smiled at seeing his mother in a completely different look for the first time.

Social media users praise the wholesome gesture

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users praising the thoughtful gesture and the confidence the makeover appeared to give the elderly woman.

Several people commented that the outfit looked airy, comfortable, and practical, especially during India’s intense summer season. Others said the change may have felt liberating after decades of wearing only traditional sarees every day.

Many viewers also pointed out how older parents and grandparents often continue routines simply out of habit, rarely trying something new unless encouraged by family members.

“She looks so happy and comfortable,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Age should never stop anyone from trying something different.”