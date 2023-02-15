On sale: 'Island of Love', part of Croatia's heart-shaped Island

'Island of Love' which is a part of Croatia's unique heart-shaped island is on sale for nearly $11 million (approximately 91 crores). It is locally known as Galesnjak, and located in the Pasman Canal of the Adriatic Sea. The island receives a large number of visitors including famous personalities, like Beyonce, Jeff Bezos and Michael Jordan, according to the New York Post.

"Beyonce had her 39th birthday party on the islet and she's there several days or even weeks every year, Michael Jordan was there last year, Jeff Bezos as well, there's no lack of celebrities in that area," Silvestro Kardum, a representative for the owner, said as per the outlet. He also stated that even though there are no hotels, villas, or restaurants on the islet, celebrities are known to take yachts out to the heart-shaped island in the summer months.

Further, Mr Kardum said that the proceeds from the sale would be invested elsewhere in the local community. He also said that only a third of the island is for sale and is being offered for development.

Croatia has seen a rise in tourism due to the allure of its breathtaking beaches and ancient landmarks, which have brought travellers from all over the globe to the country.

The heart-shaped island is known as one of the most recognisable Croatian islands. Back in 2019, scientists from the Department of Archeology at the University of Zadar discovered that people lived there more than 7,000 years ago.

