Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's tribute to security personnel killed in Pulwama attack; creates a sand sculpture

Feb 14 is celebrated as 'Black Day' in India because in 2019, over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Odisha-based famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the security personnel killed in the attack by creating a sand sculpture.

Mr Pattnaik took to Twitter to share the picture of the sculpture. He wrote in the caption, "Tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama!! #NeverForgetNeverForgive"

He wrote below the sculpture, "Salutes Our Martyrs Of Pulwama Attack." In the picture, it appears that the two children are paying respects by offering flowers at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. An inverted bayonet and a soldier's helmet is also seen in the sand art.

Salute....🙏🙏 — atul meena (@atulmee49963649) February 14, 2023

Thanks for paying tribute to martyrs 🙏🙏 — Rakesh Kumar Singh (@rksingh4971) February 14, 2023

विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि — sharavan shandilya (@sharavangaya) February 14, 2023

Can never forget that day and the mournful tribute we gave to the 2 martyrs of our district. 🥺 very tragic. The moment we remember that black event, blood boils.



Jai Bharat Mata 🇮🇳 — Debidatta Acharya (@acharya_odisha1) February 14, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted remembering the brave heroes whom we lost on this day in Pulwama.

Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

