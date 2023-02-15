Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's tribute to security personnel killed in Pulwama attack; creates a sand sculpture

Feb 14 is celebrated as 'Black Day' in India because in 2019, over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.
Odisha-based famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the security personnel killed in the attack by creating a sand sculpture.
Mr Pattnaik took to Twitter to share the picture of the sculpture. He wrote in the caption, "Tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama!! #NeverForgetNeverForgive"
He wrote below the sculpture, "Salutes Our Martyrs Of Pulwama Attack." In the picture, it appears that the two children are paying respects by offering flowers at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. An inverted bayonet and a soldier's helmet is also seen in the sand art.
Since being shared on Twitter, the post has gathered over 34.4k views and a thousand likes. His post also, received many comments.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted remembering the brave heroes whom we lost on this day in Pulwama.
