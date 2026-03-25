On Camera: Priest Injured After Lift Crashes, Mirror Shatters On Him In Gurugram Housing Society

A disturbing lift incident inside a residential society in Gurugram has triggered fresh worries about building safety and maintenance standards. The episode unfolded at Paras Irene in Sector 70A, where a priest experienced a sudden and frightening malfunction while riding the elevator alone.

Normal ride turns into scary moment

CCTV footage of the incident shows the priest entering the lift calmly, dressed in a yellow kurta and carrying a bag. He presses the button for his floor and waits as the doors close, with no indication of any problem.

As the lift begins moving, everything appears routine. The priest even glances at the mirror inside and adjusts his hair, completely unaware of the danger about to unfold.

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Mirror suddenly shatters inside lift

Within seconds, the situation takes a shocking turn. The wall-mounted mirror inside the elevator suddenly breaks and crashes onto the floor. Glass shards scatter across the cabin, leaving the priest startled and confused.

The footage captures him freezing momentarily, trying to process what just happened. Thankfully, he appears to have avoided serious injury, though the incident left him visibly shaken.

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Video goes viral, Residents raise concerns

The clip, shared online on March 24, has already garnered over 3 lakh views, sparking widespread reactions. While many expressed relief that the priest escaped unharmed, others questioned the quality of maintenance in premium housing societies.

Several users pointed out that such incidents highlight the risks of poor upkeep and inadequate safety checks, especially in high-rise residential complexes where lifts are used daily.

While no serious injuries were reported in this case, the incident serves as a reminder for residents and housing authorities to remain vigilant. Regular lift audits, strict safety compliance, and prompt reporting of faults are essential to avoid potentially dangerous situations in the future.