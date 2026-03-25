'I Was Blown Away': CEO Shares Video Of Intern Doing Pull-Ups At Work; Internet Applauds Fitness Dedication

CEO of a company that makes men's grooming products, recently stumbled upon an unexpected fitness highlight right inside his workplace. Instead of a scheduled workout session, it was a spontaneous display of strength by an intern that caught everyone’s attention, and the internet’s too.

Intern’s workout routine wins the internet

The spotlight was on an Intern, a supply chain intern, who casually incorporated pull-ups into his workday. In a video shared on Instagram, The intern, named Akash is seen walking up to a wall-mounted bar and performing a quick set of pull-ups, completely unfazed by colleagues working around him.

The CEO, amused and impressed, recorded the moment discreetly. He described Sharma as someone who regularly pauses work to squeeze in a few reps, sometimes multiple times a day, without seeking attention.

“Work hard, train hard” energy

According to The CEO, Akash's routine isn’t a one-off act. The intern reportedly repeats these pull-up sessions several times during office hours, maintaining consistent form and focus. After finishing his set, he simply resumes work as if nothing unusual happened.

The CEO praised his spirit, highlighting how refreshing it is to see someone prioritise fitness without worrying about judgment. His post celebrated the intern’s confidence, discipline, and natural approach to staying active.

Social media applauds the balance

The clip quickly gained traction online, with users appreciating Akash’s dedication to fitness amid a busy work environment. Many called it a reminder to incorporate small bursts of physical activity into daily routines, especially for those stuck in desk jobs.

Why micro-workouts matter

Fitness experts often recommend short, frequent workouts, like pull-ups or stretches, throughout the day to improve strength, posture, and energy levels. Sharma’s approach reflects this growing trend of “micro-workouts,” which can be especially effective in sedentary office settings.