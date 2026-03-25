'What On Earth?' Video Shows 'Vaping Squirrel', Viral Clip Sparks Concern Over E-Cigarette Waste Danger - WATCH

A bizarre video of a squirrel appearing to “vape” has taken social media by storm, but behind the humour lies a serious environmental concern. The clip, widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows a grey squirrel perched on a fence in Brixton, South London, holding what looks like a discarded e-cigarette and chewing on it.

Why the squirrel was attracted to a vape

While many viewers initially found the video amusing, wildlife experts say the animal wasn’t playing around. Instead, it was likely drawn to the device’s sweet, fruity scent. Modern e-cigarettes are designed with flavours that mimic candy, desserts, and fruit, making them appealing not just to humans, but also to curious animals searching for food.

Unlike traditional cigarette butts, which rarely attracted wildlife, these flavoured devices can easily confuse animals into thinking they’ve found something edible.

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The hidden risks of vape litter for wildlife

What seems like harmless nibbling can have dangerous consequences. Animals that chew on or ingest vape devices may be exposed to toxic nicotine, which can be fatal even in small quantities. Additionally, these devices contain harmful components such as microplastics, heavy metals, and lithium batteries.

Ingesting any part of a vape can lead to poisoning, internal injuries, or long-term health complications for wildlife.

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Not an isolated incident

This isn’t the first time vape waste has harmed animals. Reports have documented cases of birds ingesting e-cigarette parts and dying, as well as pets, especially dogs, falling ill after exposure to vape liquids. Experts believe these incidents represent only a fraction of the actual impact.

Why responsible disposal matters

Improper disposal of e-cigarettes doesn’t just pollute streets, it creates life-threatening hazards for wildlife. Many animals rely on smell to locate food, and the artificial flavours in vapes make them particularly vulnerable.

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Reducing harm starts with simple actions: disposing of devices responsibly, avoiding littering, and opting for reusable alternatives where possible. What seems like harmless nibbling can have dangerous consequences. Animals that chew on or ingest vape devices may be exposed to toxic nicotine, which can be fatal even in small quantities.

Ingesting any part of a vape can lead to poisoning, internal injuries, or long-term health complications for wildlife.