On camera: Passenger turns violent after missing flight at Mexico airport; 'punches' Emirates airline employee | screengrab- Twitter

Everyday we come across videos of passengers creating a drama inside the plane; misbehaving with the airlines crew and quarreling with them. The recent one being the Turkish Airlines one where the flight was forced to make an emergency landing after an intoxicated man started throwing punches at a crew member and he even bit a flight attendant's finger.

A similar kind of incident was reported but this time not inside flight. A video of a woman behaving violently with Emirates airline check-in staff at an airport in Mexico is going viral on social media. The clip was captured on November 1.

The video shows the woman yelling, throwing a suitcase at fellow passengers and vandalising a check-in desk while staff called for security. The short clip was shared on Twitter by a page called Hans Solo with the caption, "Moment woman throws punches at Emirates airline employee and hurls objects at bystanders after missing her flight at Mexico city airport."

Watch the video below:

Moment woman throws punches at Emirates airline employee and hurls objects at bystanders after

missing her flight at #MexicoCity airport pic.twitter.com/sHsPEKkWzl — Hans Solo (@thandojo) November 7, 2022

As per reports, before throwing equipment onto the floor, the woman even climbed over the counter and standing on top of desk, shouting "help" as security staff asked her to step down.

The woman reportedly started throwing punches after she was late for her flight on Tuesday. As per media outlet, Emirates Airlines confirmed the attack and said that the passenger became angry after attempting to check in for her flight late and that too with an expired passport.

Read Also Watch Video: Passenger punches American Airlines flight attendant after argument