Caught on Camera: Drunk passenger bites flight attendant’s finger on Turkish Airlines flight |

In a bizzare turn of events, a flight attendent was attacked by a drunk passenger, and shockingly enough this is not even the first time a incident like this has made news. Earlier, an incident of a passenger hitting a flight attendant was reported a few days back and now, a drunk passenger got into a fight with the flight attendants, and the flight had to make an emergency landing.

When a Turkish Airlines flight was traveling from Istanbul to Jakarta on October 12, a man threw punches at a flight attendant. As per reports, the flight attendant tried to calm the drunk 48-year-old Indonesian passenger identified as Muhammad Hohn Jaiz Boudewijin. The passenger all of a sudden, bits the attendant’s finger. Interestingly, Boudewijin is himself a pilot for Batik Air, Indonesian airline.

The video went viral and was viewed by 533.6K people from the date it was uploaded on Twitter. WATCH the video below:

#WatchVideo: Drunk passenger bites flight attendant’s finger on #TurkishAirlines aircraft



The #flightattendant tried to calm the drunk 48-year-old Indonesian passenger, identified as Muhammad Hohn Jaiz Boudewijin. The passenger, all of a sudden, bit the attendant’s finger. pic.twitter.com/ZBl6EBHbXY — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 18, 2022

As per media outlet, the Boeing 777 departed again to arrive at its destination at around 8 pm local time as The Batik Air pilot was made to leave the plane.

Due to the insensible behaviour of the passenger, the flight had to arrive in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, on Tuesday at 5 pm but had to land at Kualanamu International Airport, Medan.