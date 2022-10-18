e-Paper Get App
HomeViralCaught on Camera: Drunk passenger bites flight attendant’s finger on Turkish Airlines flight

Caught on Camera: Drunk passenger bites flight attendant’s finger on Turkish Airlines flight

The drunk passenger, Muhammad John Jaiz Boudewijn, is himself a pilot for Indonesian carrier Batik Air and an emergency landing had to be done at the Kualanamu International Airport, Medan, Indonesia

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Caught on Camera: Drunk passenger bites flight attendant’s finger on Turkish Airlines flight |
Follow us on

In a bizzare turn of events, a flight attendent was attacked by a drunk passenger, and shockingly enough this is not even the first time a incident like this has made news. Earlier, an incident of a passenger hitting a flight attendant was reported a few days back and now, a drunk passenger got into a fight with the flight attendants, and the flight had to make an emergency landing.

When a Turkish Airlines flight was traveling from Istanbul to Jakarta on October 12, a man threw punches at a flight attendant. As per reports, the flight attendant tried to calm the drunk 48-year-old Indonesian passenger identified as Muhammad Hohn Jaiz Boudewijin. The passenger all of a sudden, bits the attendant’s finger. Interestingly, Boudewijin is himself a pilot for Batik Air, Indonesian airline.

The video went viral and was viewed by 533.6K people from the date it was uploaded on Twitter. WATCH the video below:

As per media outlet, the Boeing 777 departed again to arrive at its destination at around 8 pm local time as The Batik Air pilot was made to leave the plane.

Due to the insensible behaviour of the passenger, the flight had to arrive in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, on Tuesday at 5 pm but had to land at Kualanamu International Airport, Medan.

Read Also
Watch Video: Passenger punches American Airlines flight attendant after argument
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Karan Kundrra gets trolled for making viral reel with Riva Arora, filming bar scenes with the...

Karan Kundrra gets trolled for making viral reel with Riva Arora, filming bar scenes with the...

Inhumanity caught on camera: Youth tied to bike, dragged on streets of Cuttack over non-repayment of...

Inhumanity caught on camera: Youth tied to bike, dragged on streets of Cuttack over non-repayment of...

Caught on Camera: Drunk passenger bites flight attendant’s finger on Turkish Airlines flight

Caught on Camera: Drunk passenger bites flight attendant’s finger on Turkish Airlines flight

WATCH: BJP leader Shazia Ilmi's cat distracts Arnab Goswami during live TV debate on Delhi liquor...

WATCH: BJP leader Shazia Ilmi's cat distracts Arnab Goswami during live TV debate on Delhi liquor...

On camera: Nurses beats male patients with sticks in Bihar hospital; video goes video

On camera: Nurses beats male patients with sticks in Bihar hospital; video goes video