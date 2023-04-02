ON CAMERA: Iranian man throws yogurt on 2 women not wearing hijab; all 3 arrested |

The video of morality police in Iran's Mashhad throwing yogurt to insult two women for not wearing hijab in public has surfaced online. Shockingly, despite the man creating a ruckus at the premises and being thrown out of the shop by the staff for it, the females were arrested too.

Two women were detained on charges of showing their hair in public, which is reportedly illegal in Iran. The man was held for disturbing public order.

WATCH VIDEO

Remarkable video: An Islamist morality police in Mashhad, Iran pours yogurt over the heads of two women for not wearing hejab.



In a previous era the shopkeeper may have been afraid to intervene against government thugs, but times have changed in Iran. pic.twitter.com/4PWu4btPhl — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) March 31, 2023

The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera of the shop. Initially, it showed two females, one of them dressed in ripped jeans and open hair, visiting the store. It was followed by an angered man entering the premises and indulging in a verbal argument with them and later spilling a container full of yogurt on their faces and 'exposed' hair.

After the video went viral, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi stated on Saturday that the hijab was the law in Iran and there is a 'legal requirement' to wear it. Later, he clarified Iranian women should wear the hijab as a “religious necessity”.

This video comes following the arrests made in months of protests seeking justice for Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman allegedly died in the custody of morality police in Tehran -- detained for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly”.