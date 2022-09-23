'If someone forces me to cover my head, I will protest: Malala Yousafzai seeks justice for Mahsa Amini

File

Responding to the Iranian girl killed for allegedly breaking hijab rules, that has triggered protest in the region, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai remarked that woman have the right to decide on what to wear.

"Whatever a woman chooses to wear, she has the right to decide for herself. As I have said before: If someone forces me to cover my head, I will protest. If someone forces me to remove my scarf, I will protest. I am calling for justice for #MahsaAmini, " she tweeted.

Amini, died on Friday after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran, putting a spotlight on women's rights in Iran. Reports suggested police's denial over social media suspicions that she was beaten. The force rather claimed that Amini fell ill as she waited with other detained women.

In videos from the protest seeking justice for the late 22-year-old female, women were seen cutting their hair and burning their hijab in a display of rage.

Women of Iran-Saghez removed their headscarves in protest against the murder of Mahsa Amini 22 Yr old woman by hijab police and chanting:



death to dictator!



Removing hijab is a punishable crime in Iran. We call on women and men around the world to show solidarity.