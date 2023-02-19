ON CAMERA: Circus tiger bites ringmaster's leg and drags him during live performance | Instagram

An undated video has surfaced on social media and it records a tiger attacking a circus performer during live show. The chilling footage has gone viral giving people goosebumps.

In the Instagram reel shared by a page named @earth.reel, we get a glimpse of a circus performance that sees two tigers and a ringmaster. One of the tigers stands on a raised equipment while the other slowly walks in few seconds into the video. As the tiger enters the frame and spots the man, it bites the ringmaster on his leg and pulls him off to the ground. This follows the audience screaming and shouting in the top of their voices.

WATCH VIDEO (Warning: The video contains disturbing visuals)

No sooner after the tiger's attack, a staff rushes into the performance arena to rescue the man. The saviour distracts the animal and frees the ringmaster with the help of a table.

Since being shared online, a day ago, the Instagram reel has attracted thousands of views and stunned netizens.

