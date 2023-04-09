 ON CAMERA: Car turns to ashes during test drive on MP road; 2 see narrow escape
ON CAMERA: Car turns to ashes during test drive on MP road; 2 see narrow escape

The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the dashboard, leading to smoke and flames engulfing the vehicle.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: A SUV car caught fire near the Sheraton Grand Hotel on the bypass road near Indore, on Saturday at around 12:30 pm. Fortunately, two people named Irshad and Haleem, who were inside the car escaped with minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The vehicle, bearing the number plate MP 09 CL 8006, was being test-driven by garage operator Irshad Khan and his partner Haleem Khan. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the dashboard, leading to smoke and flames engulfing the front of the vehicle. The video of the incident surfaced on social media and showed the fire car eventually reduced to ashes.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was traveling at a high speed when the fire broke out, and the front side door got locked automatically.

Irshad managed to jump off from the back side of the car, but Haleem got stuck as the flames spread rapidly. Later, with the presence of mind, Haleem carefully moved backward and managed to open the back door to see a narrow escape from the mishap. Seconds later, the car was totally destroyed by the fire.

