ON CAMERA: Boat Ride In Nainital Turns Chaotic After Fight Erupts Between UP-Based Tourists And Boatman |

A boatman and tourists onboard were caught on camera during a fight in Nainital, Uttarakhand. The footage from the incident recently surfaced on social media and has gone viral. It shows an enjoyable boat ride turned chaotic after a dramatic fight broke out between the local boat riders and tourists reportedly hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

It is alleged that the riders even threatened to drown young children onboard along with other passengers into the lake.

Why did the fight erupt?

A family boarded two boats to take a tour of the lake in the Mallital region of Nainital but things turned ugly when one of the boats overtook another. When the tourist identified as M Asif asked the boat rider to follow another boat, he reportedly argued and became abusive. Following this the tourist objected to the indecency that took place in the presence of children. The matter calmed down when they approached the shore as other boatmen intervened.

Similar incidents

Earlier this June, a fight broke out between horse and mule operators and a few pilgrims visiting the Kedarnath Dham. Following an initial verbal argument, the local operators started hitting pilgrims with sticks.

An abusive fight broke out during a river rafting competition in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand last month. Two teams experienced clashes midway and aggressively challenged each other to win. People were seen speaking cuss words as well as physically fighting with rafting paddles.