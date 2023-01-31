'OMG your daughter is the DNA of your husband': Fans comment on Malti Marie Chopra's looks after PeeCee-Nick reveal little one's face

e-Paper Get App
Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas finally revealed their daughter Malti Marie's face and now the internet is commenting on which parent the little one resembles more

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
Photos of Malti Marie, the daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have gone viral on social media. The couple was attending an event in Los Angeles where Nick with his brothers Kevin and Joe unveiled their Hollywood Walk of Fame star. They revealed their daughter Malti Marie's face and now the internet is commenting on which parent the little one resembles more.

Fans and followers react

People have taken to the comments section of the video revealing Malti Marie's face to the world. Netizens are commenting on which parent the little one resembles more and the answer that most give is daddy Nick.

"OMG your daughter is the DNA of your husband," a user said while replying to PeeCee's Instagram post. Another netizen wrote suggesting that the little one looks more like her mother, "She’s got Priyanka’s face cut and features. Who all saying she’s nicks copy go check nicks childhood pics and Priyanka’s childhood pics."

Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti Marie's face; photos go viral
