Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti Marie's face; photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie | Twitter

Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have finally revealed their daughter Malti Marie's face.

The actor was attending an event in Los Angeles where Nick with his brothers Kevin and Joe unveiled their Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Photos of Malti Marie has now gone viral on social media. Some netizens even called her a "carbon copy of her dad" Nick.

NEW 📸 Sophie Turner with Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie at The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers. pic.twitter.com/zj5FueY0tB — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) January 30, 2023

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/jFYwVJGvvH — Leti ✨ (@4evawithjobros) January 31, 2023

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie’s FIRST pictures OUT and she is a carbon copy of dad Nick Jonas pic.twitter.com/KhhDx6aLiy — A K A S H ❤️ (@Ooo_HuZoor) January 31, 2023

Priyanka Chopra's family

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January 2022 and since her arrival, the actor had posted several photos of her but without revealing her face.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

When Priyanka opened up on Malti's birth

A few days ago, PeeCee finally broke her silence on her daughter's birth and revealed why the couple opted for surrogacy. She had mentioned that she had certain medical complications and hence, they decided to go for surrogacy. She also slammed people accusing her of "outsourcing" her pregnancy and stated that her daughter won't be a part of any gossip.

"I was in the operation room when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest," PeeCee recalled.

She had also made it clear that people can comment on her as per their whims and fancies, but she will not let her daughter be "gossip".

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)