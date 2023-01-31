e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti Marie's face; photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti Marie's face; photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra was attending an event in Los Angeles where Nick with his brothers Kevin and Joe unveiled their Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 08:47 AM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie | Twitter
Follow us on

Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have finally revealed their daughter Malti Marie's face.

The actor was attending an event in Los Angeles where Nick with his brothers Kevin and Joe unveiled their Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Photos of Malti Marie has now gone viral on social media. Some netizens even called her a "carbon copy of her dad" Nick.

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra opens up on having daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy: 'Didn't know if she would...
article-image

Priyanka Chopra's family

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January 2022 and since her arrival, the actor had posted several photos of her but without revealing her face.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' love story in pictures
article-image

When Priyanka opened up on Malti's birth

A few days ago, PeeCee finally broke her silence on her daughter's birth and revealed why the couple opted for surrogacy. She had mentioned that she had certain medical complications and hence, they decided to go for surrogacy. She also slammed people accusing her of "outsourcing" her pregnancy and stated that her daughter won't be a part of any gossip.

"I was in the operation room when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest," PeeCee recalled.

She had also made it clear that people can comment on her as per their whims and fancies, but she will not let her daughter be "gossip".

Read Also
Photos: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows Christmas lights to daughter Malti Marie, drops pic with Nick...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti Marie's face; photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti Marie's face; photos go viral

Panchayat fame Chandan Roy on his newly attained success and his latest show Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

Panchayat fame Chandan Roy on his newly attained success and his latest show Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

'We are not a drama couple': Mugdha Godse on her relationship with Rahul Dev

'We are not a drama couple': Mugdha Godse on her relationship with Rahul Dev

'Deepika is Amar, I'm Akbar, John is Anthony': SRK addresses Pathaan controversy for the first time

'Deepika is Amar, I'm Akbar, John is Anthony': SRK addresses Pathaan controversy for the first time

Thalapathy Vijay reunites with Lokesh Kanagaraj for upcoming film, shoot begins

Thalapathy Vijay reunites with Lokesh Kanagaraj for upcoming film, shoot begins