Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' love story in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 30, 2022
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on December 1
The couple's romance began in 2016 when Nick slid into Priyanka's Twitter DM but they didn't start dating until one and a half years
They first met in person at the Oscar party, and shortly after that, they were spotted together at the Met Gala.
They were 'just friends,' and the actress later revealed this to Jimmy Kimmel. "We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together because it was fun," she said
The duo officially started dating in 2018
For their first date, the couple went to watch Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with their friends
After only a few months of dating, Nick proposed to Priyanka by closing the Tiffany store on her 36th birthday. The actress looked speechless and took 45 seconds to say 'yes!'
In 2018, the couple had a lavish Hindu-Christian wedding at a legit palace in Jodhpur
Nick's father officiated the wedding. The actress wore a 75-foot-long veil for her Christian wedding
With this, they introduced themselves as Mr. and Mrs. Jonas!
Since the wedding, the duo has shared many special moments together with their fans
In 2022, the couple was blessed with a daughter via surrogacy, and they named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas
