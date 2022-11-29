Inside Arjun Rampal's lavish yacht birthday party with GF Gabriella Demetriades

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 29, 2022

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal celebrated his 50th birthday on Nov 26

His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades left no stone unturned to make his birthday special

Gabriella threw a lavish bash on a yacht for Arjun

The party was attended by the closest friends of the couple and it was all things joy

Arjun was seen dancing his heart out with Gabriella and their friends

The attendees were seen enjoying in the middle of the sea

"I’m only throwing parties on yachts from now on . Thank you to all of our loved ones for being there," Gabriella wrote

Arjun and Gabriella have been dating for several years now

The two welcomed their first child together, a son named Arik, on July 18, 2019

Arjun will be soon seen in the film 'Crakk' alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez, and in 'Nikita Roy' opposite Sonakshi Sinha

