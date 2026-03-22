Ohio Jury Awards $22.5 Million To Grieving Mother Who Lost Newborn After Employer Denied Work-From-Home Request

A tragic workplace dispute in Ohio has resulted in a multi-million dollar verdict after a jury held an employer responsible for denying a pregnant employee’s request to work from home, an outcome that was linked to the death of her premature newborn.

High-risk pregnancy and denied flexibility

Chelsea Walsh, an employee at Total Quality Logistics (TQL), was navigating a medically complicated pregnancy in early 2021. Following a necessary procedure, her doctor advised strict precautions, including limited physical activity, modified bed rest, and the ability to work remotely.

Despite submitting a formal request to continue her duties from home, Walsh’s employer reportedly refused the accommodation. Instead, she was told she would either need to return to the office or take unpaid leave, which would also mean losing access to her income and health insurance coverage.

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Legal filings later revealed that she was instructed to complete leave paperwork and return to work immediately after her procedure. Her request to work remotely until maternity leave was not approved at that time.

Return to office and sudden labour

Facing limited options, Walsh resumed in-office work on February 22, 2021, just days after her medical procedure and against her doctor’s advice. After working for three consecutive days, she went into labour on February 24.

In a striking turn of events, the company approved her work-from-home request only hours before she went into labour.

Premature birth and heartbreaking loss

Walsh gave birth to a baby girl, Magnolia, who was born extremely premature, over 18 weeks early. According to court documents, the infant initially showed signs of life, including a heartbeat and movement, but passed away approximately 90 minutes later.

The devastating loss led to a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Magnolia’s estate. The case argued that the employer’s refusal to allow remote work directly contributed to the premature birth and subsequent death.

Jury finds employer liable

A jury in Hamilton County ultimately ruled in favour of the family, determining that TQL bore significant responsibility in the case. Jurors initially awarded $25 million in damages, later adjusting the final payout to $22.5 million after assigning 90% of the liability to the company.

The verdict underscores growing attention around workplace accommodations, particularly for pregnant employees facing medical risks. In the United States, laws such as the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act emphasise the need for reasonable accommodations, including modified duties or remote work where feasible.