'Award This Man's Patience': Bengaluru Owner’s Calm Reaction After Scooter Crashes His Car Wins Internet - VIDEO

A viral video from Bengaluru has sparked widespread discussion online—not for the accident itself, but for the unexpected response that followed. The clip captures a scooter rider crashing into a car after illegally riding along a footpath. However, instead of reacting with anger, the car owner’s composed behaviour has left viewers impressed.

A moment of calm in chaos

In the now widely circulated video, the two-wheeler rider loses control and collides with a car. Such incidents on busy city roads often lead to heated arguments or even road rage. But in this case, the car owner chose a different approach, he calmly stepped out and offered assistance to the rider.

His reaction stood in stark contrast to the tense situations commonly witnessed in urban traffic, where impatience and frustration can escalate quickly.

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Internet praises the driver’s composure

The video, shared on social media, has garnered over 220,000 views, with users applauding the driver’s restraint and empathy. Many pointed out how rare it is to see such patience on Indian roads today.

Several viewers described the act as a refreshing example of kindness, noting that more such behaviour could significantly reduce instances of road rage. Others appreciated the driver for prioritising safety and humanity over blame.

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Concerns over unsafe riding practices

While the driver earned praise, the incident also highlighted a growing concern, reckless riding habits. The scooter rider was seen using the footpath, which is strictly meant for pedestrians. Such actions not only violate traffic rules but also pose serious risks to public safety.

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Traffic authorities across Indian cities, including Bengaluru, have repeatedly warned against riding on footpaths, stressing that it endangers both riders and pedestrians. Violations can attract fines under the Motor Vehicles Act.

A lesson beyond the accident

The incident serves as a reminder that while following traffic rules is essential, how individuals respond in stressful situations also matters. The driver’s calm demeanour has resonated with many, offering a simple yet powerful lesson in patience, responsibility, and empathy on the road.