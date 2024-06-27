Oh, No! 100-Ft-Wide Sinkhole Gulps Portion Of Soccer Field In US; Dramatic Videos Showing Illinois Pitch Going Off Is Viral

A dramatic video from a soccer field has surfaced online, and it isn't about a phenomenal match. The footage records an incident that took place in the US recently, where a portion of the soccer field went into the ground. A 100-ft-wide sinkhole gulped a pitch at Illinois, making the game to pause until recovery work took place.

Moment a 100 foot wide and 30 foot deep sinkhole forms i Alton, Illinois



The sinkhole was caused by an underground mine owned by New Frontier Materials.#Sinkhole #Illinois #Soccer #Weather pic.twitter.com/C9GI2O8uTL — North X (@__NorthX) June 27, 2024

All about the viral video

The visuals, which is now going viral on social media, show the moment when the pitch got affected and swallowed by a huge sinkhole, reportedly caused by an underground mine owner by New Frontier Materials, a company from the construction materials industry. The sinkhole was formed on Wednesday morning.

One of the videos from the site showed how the soccer space was destroyed within seconds. It opened by showing a usual field, dressed in green. Soon, the stadium light was seen falling off and being dragged into the ground. It indicated the commotion and showed the pitch throwing massive mud and dust in the air as it was swallowed inside.

The pitch turned into a huge hole. This way, a portion of the soccer field went off in a blink of an eye.

More details from the incident

News reports quoted officials talking about the incident and announcing that no persons were harmed in it. They alongside wondered how scary things would have been or how drastic the issue could have ended up if there were players there.

Alton Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes was quoted as saying in news repots, "The mines have been here and in this area for decades and decades... It was surreal." "I can’t imagine if there were a bunch of people out here," he added. Meanwhile, a statement released by New Frontier Materials, read, "Safety is our top priority. We will work with the city to remediate this issue..."