Watch: UP locals pull out bike from sinkhole near Kanpur metro construction site

Despite the vehicle sinking into the caved road, no one was injured.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
Watch: UP locals pull out bike from sinkhole near Kanpur metro construction site | Twitter
Kanpur: On Wednesday night, a road near Kanpur metro construction caved off suddenly, resulting in a bike parked by its side getting buried under the ground. Despite the vehicle sinking into the caved road, no one was injured. The video of the people bringing the bike back to the ground has surfaced on social media. The 23-second long footage showed locals pulling the bike back to the ground.

Watch:

In a similar incident, an autorickshaw in Varanasi toppled to its side over poor road condition and emergent potholes.

