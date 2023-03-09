Odisha: 'Spy' Pigeon with camera fitted on leg caught from fishing boat off Paradip coast | ANI

Jagatsinghpur: A 'spy' pigeon fitted with a camera and a microchip was caught from a fishing boat off Paradip coast of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district.

The fishermen found the pigeon in their boat while fishing in the sea a few days ago. The bird was handed over to the Paradip Marine Police on March 7.

The cops are suspecting that the bird was being used to 'spy'. Purportedly, something was written in a language unknown to the local police on the wings of the bird.

"We will produce the pigeon with all the material before a cyber expert to find out the truth,” Paradip ASP, Nimai Charan Sethi told news agency ANI.

Odisha | A suspected spy pigeon fitted with a tiny camera & a chip caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast in Jagatsinghpur



The fishermen found the pigeon in their boat while fishing in the sea. They handed over the pigeon to Paradip Marine police station: Paradip ASP pic.twitter.com/4ABSbDtbsy — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023

"Our veterinarians will examine the bird. We will seek the help of the State Forensic Science Laboratory for examining the devices attached to its legs. It appears that the devices are a camera and a microchip," Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Rahul PR told news agency PTI.

Regarding the text written in an unknown language on the wings of the bird he said, "Experts' help will be sought to find out what is written."

According to the police the pigeon was reportedly found on the trawler when it was anchored around 35 kilometers off the coast of Konark around 10 days ago.