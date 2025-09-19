 Odisha Shocker! Man Slits Throat Of Estranged Wife During Heated Argument In Public; VIDEO
In a disturbing incident sparking public outrage, a man was caught in a heated argument with his wife in Odisha's Pothana Mohalla village under Balasore Town police limits. Soon, the heated argument turned violent, and the enraged man attacked his wife and slit her throat with a knife. The incident occurred on Thursday

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Odisha Shocker! Man Slits Throat Of Estranged Wife During Heated Argument In Public; VIDEO | Instagram @OTV

In a disturbing incident sparking public outrage, a man was caught in a heated argument with his wife in Odisha's Pothana Mohalla village under Balasore Town police limits. Soon, the heated argument turned violent, and the enraged man attacked his wife and slit her throat with a knife. The incident occurred on Thursday, September 18 at around 4:30 PM. The attacker has been identified as Sheikh Amjad, while the victim's identity was not revealed.

The disturbing incident was caught on camera and is now sparking fury among locals and netizens. It all happened when the man and his estranged wife were in the middle of a heated argument, which turned into a violent clash. The man was trying to bully his wife, and a heated exchange was ongoing. All of a sudden, Sheikh Amjad was seen with a knife in his hands and attacked his wife. The enraged husband slit the throat of his wife, creating panic among locals.

WATCH VIDEO: (Viewers' Discretion Is Advised)

The accused has been taken into custody, while the woman rushed to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). Later, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack.

According to the reports, the bystanders at the scene intervened and stopped the violent attack by the husband. Amjad was handed over to the Balasore police station by the villagers. A legal proceeding has also been initiated against him.

Reportedly, Amjad's wife had been living separately in a rented house and had already broken ties with him over marital disputes.

