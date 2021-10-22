Nurse helps deliver a baby on boat during floods; receives award by District Magistrate

A nurse was awarded by the District Magistrate (DM) here after she helped deliver a baby on a boat when a woman developed labour pains on her way to the clinic. ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) Satyavati was awarded with a cash prize and a citation by DM Dinesh Chandra Singh.

Bahraich is facing a flood-like situation due to excessive rains and rivers here and in nearby Nepal are on the swell. It was when she was navigating one such bellowing river, she midwifed the baby. The DM presented Satyavati with the award on Thursday at Sujauli Primary Health Center (PHC) -- located about 100 km from the DM headquarters on the Nepal border - where he had reached to take stock of the situation.

He said in his presence ANM Satyavati arrived with a woman and her newly born baby girl. It was learnt that due to floods in Naukapurwa village of Sujauli police station area, a pregnant woman was being brought by boat to Sujauli PHC for delivery due to water on roads, he said.

The ANM made necessary arrangements and erected makeshift curtains on the boat to help the woman deliver the baby, the DM said. After delivery, the ANM brought the woman and the newly born girl to the PHC for treatment and care.

The DM said cash amount has been given as a gift to the woman and the newborn girl also. He also directed action against one Dr Pramod Kumar, who was found absent during his visit at the PHC, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 12:57 PM IST