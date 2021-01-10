NSE shares pictures of Mouni Roy on Twitter, blames 'human error'

In a gaffe that confused Twitterati, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Saturday posted pictures of actress Mouni Roy from its official Twitter handle. The tweet caught the eye of social media users before it was deleted by the official Twitter handle of India's biggest stock exchange.
"'Soaring Saturday temperature high... @RoyMouni looks breathtaking', read the NSE India's post which was accompanied with a series of questionable hashtags like- 'beautifuldiva,' 'sexydiva' and 'hotgirl'." the tweet said, along with four sizzling hot pictures of Mouni Roy.
Issuing a clarification to its followers, NSE said there was no hacking but was human error by the agency handling the account.
"Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused," it said.
Twitterati were amused with the inadverdent error and trolled the NSE. Lete's see some reaction:
Mouni Roy, who shot to fame for her stint in popular Television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', is quite popular on Instagram and often shares pictures that garner lakhs of likes. She boasts of a following of 14.5 million fans on the photo-sharing app Instagram. From sexy bikinis to chic dresses, Mouni keeps her fans glued to her account by posting some scintillating pictures of herself.
On film front, in Mouni's kitty is Ayan Mukerji's mega-budget movie Brahmastra, with a stellar star cast, which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. In the movie, Mouni will be seen as an antagonist.
The movie has faced several delays ever since it was announced. Speaking about it, Mouni says, “The whole world is together in this pandemic. The film was supposed to release in December. Now, we are just keeping our fingers crossed. I’m also eagerly waiting for the film to release.”
