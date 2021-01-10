NSE shares pictures of Mouni Roy on Twitter, blames 'human error'

In a gaffe that confused Twitterati, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Saturday posted pictures of actress Mouni Roy from its official Twitter handle. The tweet caught the eye of social media users before it was deleted by the official Twitter handle of India's biggest stock exchange.

"'Soaring Saturday temperature high... @RoyMouni looks breathtaking', read the NSE India's post which was accompanied with a series of questionable hashtags like- 'beautifuldiva,' 'sexydiva' and 'hotgirl'." the tweet said, along with four sizzling hot pictures of Mouni Roy.

Issuing a clarification to its followers, NSE said there was no hacking but was human error by the agency handling the account.