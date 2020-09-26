Mouni Roy birthday special: From silk sarees to string bikinis, pics that prove she is not afraid to make bold fashion choices

'Gold' actor Mouni Roy, who shot to fame for her stint in popular Television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', is celebrating her 36th birthday on Monday. The actor has not only created magic on the silver screen, Roy had also managed to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood and has some exciting films in her kitty. While the diva often leaves fans in awe of her mesmerizing looks, she also boasts a following of 14.5 million fans on the photo-sharing app Instagram. From sexy bikinis to chic dresses, Mouni keeps her fans glued to her account by posting some scintillating pictures of herself.
On her birthday, here are the 'Made in China' actor's pictures that are that prove she is not afraid to make bold fashion choices:
On film front, in Mouni's kitty is Ayan Mukerji's mega-budget movie Brahmastra, with a stellar star cast, which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. In the movie, Mouni will be seen as an antagonist.
The movie has faced several delays ever since it was announced. Speaking about it Mouni says, “The whole world is together in this pandemic. The film was supposed to release in December. Now, we are just keeping our fingers crossed. I’m also eagerly waiting for the film to release.”
