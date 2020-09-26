Mouni Roy birthday special: From silk sarees to string bikinis, pics that prove she is not afraid to make bold fashion choices

'Gold' actor Mouni Roy, who shot to fame for her stint in popular Television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', is celebrating her 36th birthday on Monday. The actor has not only created magic on the silver screen, Roy had also managed to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood and has some exciting films in her kitty. While the diva often leaves fans in awe of her mesmerizing looks, she also boasts a following of 14.5 million fans on the photo-sharing app Instagram. From sexy bikinis to chic dresses, Mouni keeps her fans glued to her account by posting some scintillating pictures of herself.

On her birthday, here are the 'Made in China' actor's pictures that are that prove she is not afraid to make bold fashion choices: