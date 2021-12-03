NotOut trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli's dismissal against New Zealand

India skipper Virat Kohli's dismissal on day one of the second Test match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has triggered a huge debate on Twitter.

For the unversed, Kohli was ruled out LBW off spinner Ajaz Patel by on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary in the 30th over of India's first innings. The skipper reviewed the call but it was upheld by TV umpire Virendra Sharma, after watching multiple replays.

From one angle it seemed as if the ball hit the bat first before hitting the pad. From the other side, it seemed pad, bat and then pad. The TV umpire said that the replays were inconclusive and hence he chose to go ahead with the on-field umpire's decision.

Many on Twitter, including veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal and former England skipper Michael Vaughan, said Kohli was not out.

Taking to Twitter, Paresh Rawal wrote: "Is it third umpire or third class umpiring?" "NOT OUT," Michael Vaughan tweeted reacting to the video of the skipper's dismissal.

Meanwhile, #NotOut began trending on Twitter.

Check out the reactions below:

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal scored his fourth Test ton as India ended day one of the second and final Test at 221/4 on Friday. Mayank scored an unbeaten 120 while Wriddhiman Saha hit 25 before the close of play.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 08:45 PM IST