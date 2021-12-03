e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 08:45 PM IST

#NotOut trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli's dismissal against New Zealand

FPJ Web Desk
India's captain Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 3, 2021. | (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

India's captain Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 3, 2021. | (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Advertisement

India skipper Virat Kohli's dismissal on day one of the second Test match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has triggered a huge debate on Twitter.

For the unversed, Kohli was ruled out LBW off spinner Ajaz Patel by on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary in the 30th over of India's first innings. The skipper reviewed the call but it was upheld by TV umpire Virendra Sharma, after watching multiple replays.

From one angle it seemed as if the ball hit the bat first before hitting the pad. From the other side, it seemed pad, bat and then pad. The TV umpire said that the replays were inconclusive and hence he chose to go ahead with the on-field umpire's decision.

Many on Twitter, including veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal and former England skipper Michael Vaughan, said Kohli was not out.

Taking to Twitter, Paresh Rawal wrote: "Is it third umpire or third class umpiring?" "NOT OUT," Michael Vaughan tweeted reacting to the video of the skipper's dismissal.

Meanwhile, #NotOut began trending on Twitter.

Check out the reactions below:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal scored his fourth Test ton as India ended day one of the second and final Test at 221/4 on Friday. Mayank scored an unbeaten 120 while Wriddhiman Saha hit 25 before the close of play.

ALSO READ

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: New Zealand run into India's Agar-Wall after Ajaz Patel's four wickets IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: New Zealand run into India's Agar-Wall after Ajaz Patel's four wickets

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 08:45 PM IST
Advertisement