Not Tinder, girl finds the guy she met at cafe after her tweet goes viral; netizens react saying 'dil se chaho toh...'

A girl tweeted whether Twitter can help her trace the man she met a cafe some hours ago, and it really happened. The guy replied after the tweet went viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Ever stalked someone you crossed paths with? In a recent case that has surfaced online, a girl tweeted a photo of a guy who she met at a cafe and wanted to connect with him again. "Twitter do your thing and help me find him," she wrote on the microblogging site. And guess what happened next?

The scene was either too scripted to believe or a great thing that happened on the internet. The man spot the viral tweet and replied to it. "I remember seeing you!! Glad to meet you here," a person named Sumit and allegedly the man in the tweeted picture wrote back to the girl identified as Manjari.

Love story or whatever you call it, netizens can't stop from commenting on the case. While some shared "aww" reactions, others took a dig at the incident and tried to verify whether it was staged or real.

"Dil se pukaro usse, puri khaynaat ek hooke tumko mila yegii (sic)," said a Twitter user reacting with a filmy way. Meanwhile, some pointed out that the couple knew each other even before the tweet was made. They shared screenshots from the earlier days of 2023 to hint Sumit had liked Manjari's tweets.

Further reactions were a mix bag of memes and serious discussions about how the girl indulged in violating the privacy of the guy by clicking his pictures without consent. However, apart from what netizens had to say, Manjari added to her tweet and said, "You’re tooo sweet! but i am really sorry if this invaded your privacy, had no such intent (sic)."

Check reactions

