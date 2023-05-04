WATCH: 2 girls facing each other on moving bike hug & kiss in viral video from Tamil Nadu

A video of two girls involved in a dramatic bike stunt and PDA has surfaced online. It filmed the duo facing each other instead of being seated in the direction of the ride. They were seen hugging and kissing one another on the moving bike. The video is believed to be from Tamil Nadu.

The bike carried a number plate registered under Tamil Nadu, however, it went viral on the internet after being shared by a Jharkhand-based Instagram page. And since the bike stunt video was posted there, it attracted over 12, 000 views.

Take a look at the video below

The internet reacted to the video and tried drawing the attention of the police towards the case. Netizens urged the police to look into the matter and take necessary action.

Similar videos of bike stunts have been reported in the past, however this is believed to be the first case involving a same-sex couple smooching on camera during a ride.