'Not slang, I belong to the community': Assam woman Priyanka Chutia after being unable to register job application at govt-owned company

Priyanka Chutia, an Assamese woman from Assam's Gogamukh, was unable to complete an online job application at National Seed Corporation Limited (NSCL) due to her surname.
The registration portal would not accept her surname - Chutia - and asked her to use "proper naming" words.
Chutia took to Facebook and wrote, "A government owned big company like National Seed Corporation ltd. rejects my online registration form for a job vacancy that I wanted to apply."
"And the reason is nothing but my Surname and the portal keeps on saying to use proper naming word. I feel really sad and frustrated at times explaining people that I am not using slang but it’s a community where i belong," she continued.
"We really need to do something to identify ourselves and make recognisable nationally. This is not the first time. Imagine yourself going for a presentation and the panel laughs at you at the very first introduction speech," she said, adding that she thinks her fellow community members "must work on this rather than fighting over some petty issues on Facebook."
According to The News Mill, Chutia clarified her intention was not to file any complaint against the organisation. She rather wants to spread awareness regarding the same.
Chutia's registration, however, was accepted but she could not progress further due to other technical issues.
"There was a technical flaw in the code filtration of the name of the candidates which was rectified in early stages," NSCL said in an email statement.
Chutia, pronounced as Sutiya are an ethnic group originating in the Indian state of Assam. Through the Chutia dynasty, their people reigned from 1187 to 1673 in Indian states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)