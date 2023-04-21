Not roti, ever tried Rumali Khakra? Check out Instagram reel if you are a foodie |

A video of a street vendor preparing 'Rumali Khakra' has surfaced online. A food blogger took to Instagram to let foodies know about the dish. "Ever tried rumali khakhra...," the reel was captioned as it showed a person making it with care.

In the video, we can see a chef taking some part of the dough to flatten and shape it round. Then, he supplies some heat to the dish so that it carves out into a great and crunchy snack. In the end, we can see the large khakra garnished with butter and spices.

Since being shared online, a few hours ago, the dish won the hearts of people and attracted hundreds of likes. In no time, the video was viewed by thousands of netizens who probably were left craving to try the dish anytime sooner.