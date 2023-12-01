Not Roommate, But Bedmate: Real Estate Agent In Canada Puts Half Of Her Bed On Rent For Nearly ₹55,000 Per Month

Looking for a room in Canada but the prices don't fit your budget? This could be an alternative to invest in. A real estate agent from Toronto announced that someone in the city was on a hunt for a bedmate, quite literally someone who could share the half part of the bed with them. The call was for a women who would be interested in sharing a master bedroom with a queen-sized bed.

As soon as the unusual room (bed) sharing poster created a buzz, it got deleted from the Facebook Marketplace where it was uploaded earlier. "I have been previously sharing the bedroom which only has one queen size with a roommate I found on Facebook, and it worked out perfectly well," they said keeping forward an experience while looking for an easy-going female to share the bed.

The realtor was identified as Anya Ettinger who was quoted as saying in news reports, "Just when you thought the Toronto rental market couldn’t get any worse, it did. 900 dollars a month to share not even a king where you can comfortably put a pillow barrier, a queen-sized bed with someone who is not your partner."

While most people are cool with renting a house or a room, the case of sharing just a bed turned out to be a bizarre thing. It was set a price close to 55,000 INR per month (900 dollars).